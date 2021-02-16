Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $277.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.