Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eutelsat Communications S.A. a satellite operator. Its satellites broadcasts television channels to cable and satellite homes. The Company’s satellites also serves fixed and mobile telecommunications services, TV contribution markets, corporate networks, and broadband markets for Internet Service Providers and for transport, maritime and in-flight markets. Eutelsat’s broadband subsidiary, Skylogic, markets and operates access to high speed Internet services through teleports that serve enterprises, local communities, government agencies and aid organizations. Eutelsat Communications S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS EUTLF opened at $12.52 on Monday. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

