Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of EUTLF traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 845. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.80. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

