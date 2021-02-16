Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading 6.6% Higher

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.55. 1,862,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,120,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,022,000 after purchasing an additional 175,926 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth $49,038,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,509,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,519,000 after acquiring an additional 136,052 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,689,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,678,000 after acquiring an additional 314,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

