EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Sets New 1-Year High at $543.80

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 543.80 ($7.10) and last traded at GBX 538.87 ($7.04), with a volume of 83737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535.20 ($6.99).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVRAZ to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 502.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 400.66.

EVRAZ Company Profile (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

