Expanse Trading Up 89.8% Over Last Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 89.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $63,675.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,225.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,811.66 or 0.03680347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.69 or 0.00436129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $719.04 or 0.01460710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $246.92 or 0.00501616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.07 or 0.00459261 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.84 or 0.00328773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00030898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002804 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

