Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Holdings Boosted by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPO. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Exponent in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 19.9% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 71.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 126.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,648,534.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,606 shares of company stock worth $13,592,216. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Exponent stock opened at $94.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $97.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.17.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

