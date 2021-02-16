Express (NYSE:EXPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE EXPR traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,324,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,963,934. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $170.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.09.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $322.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. Analysts forecast that Express will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Express by 0.5% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,057,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Express by 20.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 175,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Express by 47.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,697,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,160 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

