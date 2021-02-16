Express (NYSE:EXPR) Trading Down 6.4%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 5,356,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 39,963,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

EXPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $170.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $322.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Express by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

