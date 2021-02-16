Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 531,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 3.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $145,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 60,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $16,704,991.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,430,020 shares of company stock valued at $387,539,713 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.48 on Tuesday, reaching $274.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,712,162. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.77. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

