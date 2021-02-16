Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $11.84 Per Share (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $12.46. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $13.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $16.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $16.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $58.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $18.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $17.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $67.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FFH. Scotiabank raised shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$525.00 to C$600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a research report on Friday.

FFH opened at C$512.88 on Monday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$319.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$637.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$467.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$423.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.95.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $13.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s payout ratio is -421.05%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

