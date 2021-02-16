Fastly (FSLY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Fastly to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $102.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.47 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.14.

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Pritchard Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $631,485.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 258,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,018,274.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,942 shares of company stock worth $1,060,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

