FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.22 Million

Brokerages expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will report sales of $153.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.97 million. FB Financial reported sales of $98.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $592.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.61 million to $622.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $548.83 million, with estimates ranging from $493.11 million to $606.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens began coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,574,000 after buying an additional 285,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,009,000 after purchasing an additional 326,169 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after purchasing an additional 251,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 130.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 583,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 23.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 836,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after purchasing an additional 160,136 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FBK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,684. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.