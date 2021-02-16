Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.85

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.85 and last traded at $84.85, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.10.

The firm has a market cap of $895.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.81.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,297,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 251,962 shares of company stock valued at $18,671,048 in the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

