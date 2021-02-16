Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3,322.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $949,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT opened at $102.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $129.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

