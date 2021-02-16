FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.64

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.64 and traded as high as $6.70. FedNat shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 2,460 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut shares of FedNat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $91.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of FedNat by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FedNat by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FedNat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedNat by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedNat by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. 47.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

