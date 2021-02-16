Filecash (FIC) Market Cap Reaches $8.12 Million

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Filecash has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and approximately $445,389.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecash has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Filecash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00263718 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00083455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00073567 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00086175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.90 or 0.00409374 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00186136 BTC.

Filecash Coin Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecash Coin Trading

