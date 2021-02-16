Financial Avengers Inc. Invests $1.51 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $603.57. 183,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,967,269. The business’s 50 day moving average is $539.36 and its 200-day moving average is $522.54. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $611.65. The company has a market capitalization of $373.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

