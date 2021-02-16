Financial Avengers Inc. Makes New $57,000 Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,157 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Lyft by 4.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.39.

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.83. 127,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,100,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.