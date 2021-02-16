Financial Insights Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the quarter. Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

Get Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF alerts:

ETHO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.21. The stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93. Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.