Financial Insights Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,231 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after purchasing an additional 528,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,546,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $730,553,000 after purchasing an additional 537,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,794 shares of company stock worth $13,852,572. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 445,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,500,846. The firm has a market cap of $197.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

