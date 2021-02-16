Financial Insights Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

VEA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.99. 158,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,062,917. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22.

