Financial Insights Inc. Sells 771 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Financial Insights Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,236,000 after buying an additional 120,699 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,934.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 68,104 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,700,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,319,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,066. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.34. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.26.

