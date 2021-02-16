Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$35.00

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FTT has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.28.

Get Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) alerts:

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) stock opened at C$31.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.04. Finning International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.59 and a 12 month high of C$31.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76.

About Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.