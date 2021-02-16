First National Bank of Hutchinson Acquires Shares of 1,321 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.15.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $319.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.38. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $322.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

