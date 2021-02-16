First National Bank of Hutchinson Invests $750,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $148.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.