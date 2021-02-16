First National Bank of Hutchinson Makes New $607,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $491.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $487.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $199.95 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

