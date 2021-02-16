First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Update

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the January 14th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 163.0 days.

FNLIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities cut shares of First National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Shares of First National Financial stock remained flat at $$34.34 on Tuesday. First National Financial has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.