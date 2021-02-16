First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.14, for a total transaction of $11,942,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total transaction of $5,942,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,066 shares of company stock valued at $50,843,847. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $576.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $589.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.40. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $660.02.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Barclays raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.06.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.