First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.28 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $11,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 150,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 19.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger O. Walther sold 28,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $1,383,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,751.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,326,406 shares of company stock worth $70,742,758. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

