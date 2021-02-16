First Trust Advisors LP Has $12.73 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in SBA Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after buying an additional 174,568 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in SBA Communications by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SBA Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $263.94 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.54. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,759.48 and a beta of 0.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.56.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

