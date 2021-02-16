First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3,803.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122,891 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Hill-Rom worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 19.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the third quarter valued at $1,345,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 30.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 188,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRC opened at $107.72 on Tuesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.22. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

