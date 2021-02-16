First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,474 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,929,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,491,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 409.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 141,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after buying an additional 113,684 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after buying an additional 112,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,160,000 after buying an additional 95,150 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,822 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $209.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

