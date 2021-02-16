First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 638.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $126,000.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $78.50.

