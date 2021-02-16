First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.35. 3,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,517. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

