Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sets New 1-Year High at $335.69

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $335.69 and last traded at $327.01, with a volume of 10760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JMP Securities raised shares of Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.54.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -751.38 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,522,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,190,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 9.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

