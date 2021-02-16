Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 105,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 55,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

FLNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Danske upgraded Flex LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $503.16 million, a P/E ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter. Flex LNG had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Flex LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $12,586,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

