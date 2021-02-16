FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Up 76.5% in January

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the January 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLIDF opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $37.25.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron ore, coal, and battery metals. It offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.