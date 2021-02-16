Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Update

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 832,600 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the January 14th total of 576,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 865,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 67,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluent alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

NASDAQ FLNT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.16. 1,505,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,580. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.56 million, a PE ratio of 179.04 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.