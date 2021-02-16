Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Acquires 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,928,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,865.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,679.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

