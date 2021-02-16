Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

FL stock opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 342,840 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.16 per share, for a total transaction of $13,082,774.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

