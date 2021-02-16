Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) PT Raised to $95.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of FWRD opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.68. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. Research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $194,294.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,308.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $672,797.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,648.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,378 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Forward Air by 2,438.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 594,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,104,000 after purchasing an additional 570,935 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after buying an additional 469,298 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $18,753,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Forward Air by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 235,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after buying an additional 179,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

