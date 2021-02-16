Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $6.10. Forward Industries shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 23,910 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,894 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.89% of Forward Industries worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

