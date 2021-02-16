Forward Management LLC Has $4.63 Million Stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Forward Management LLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282,110 shares during the period. Brookfield Property Partners comprises 0.8% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPY. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 3,572.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,250,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after buying an additional 1,216,166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $929,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 867,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 27,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.79. 34,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,099,910. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $18.79.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPY. Scotiabank cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

