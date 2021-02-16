Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Short Interest Down 39.1% in January

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the January 14th total of 8,010,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other Fossil Group news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,290,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,996,418.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,770 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOSL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.80. 24,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,631. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $864.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

