Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.96 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

