FSBT API Token (FSBT) Hits Market Cap of $56,629.27

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last week, FSBT API Token has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FSBT API Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. FSBT API Token has a total market cap of $56,629.27 and $40,270.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FSBT API Token

FSBT API Token (CRYPTO:FSBT) is a token. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io. FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

FSBT API Token Token Trading

FSBT API Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FSBT API Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

