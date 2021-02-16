FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Lifted by DA Davidson

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cognex in a research note issued on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CGNX. Cowen boosted their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $93.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the third quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 70.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

