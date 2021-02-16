GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 18,393 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises approximately 4.0% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $25,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCF National Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,218,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 699,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,109,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $227.42 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $232.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.18 and its 200-day moving average is $206.24.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

