GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Shares in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 259,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,033,000.

Vector Acquisition stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Vector Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

About Vector Acquisition

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

